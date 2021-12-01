Timothy Kent Quinene Tupaz, of Mangilao, died Nov. 22 at the age of 67. Last respects for family and friends will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Cremation will follow after the Mass.

