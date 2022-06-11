Timothy "Tim"/"Uncle Mim"/"Mimi" Wayne Aguon Naputi, of Talo'fo'fo', died June 6 at the age of 52. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (except Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. June 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

