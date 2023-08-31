Tina “Auntie Tina” Elizabeth Yamaguchi Gamboa, of Asan, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 55. Mass of intention is being offered at 7 a.m. weekdays, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. Sunday at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

