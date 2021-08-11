Tito M. Adoptante, of Dededo, died Aug. 6 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

