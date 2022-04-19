TJ Obak Ngitong, of Yigo, died at the age of 23. Last respects will be at 6 p.m. April 22 at 201 A Chalan Bareta, Yigo. Interment will be at 11 a.m. April 23 at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
