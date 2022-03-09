Todd Spray Smith, of Maina, died on March 3 at the age of 79. Memorial Celebration will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. March 12 at the Hilton Guam Resort and Spa Micronesian Room and via Zoom. Rosaries as said at 7 p.m. nightly along with his Co-Grandpa Tomas Paulino. Zoom Link for both Rosary and Memorial: https://bit.ly/tomaspaulino. A private interment will be held at a later date.

