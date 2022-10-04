Tomas Afaisen DePlata, of Talo'fo'fo', died September 26 at the age of 70. Rosaries are being prayed at 5:30 p.m. from Monday-Friday (Except Thursday), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday until October 5 at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. October 12 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of a Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Tomas Afaisen DePlata
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Men sentenced for mailing 8 pounds of meth
- Complaint: Man found with items from JRMS
- Mayor: Dead person found in Harmon could not be identified
- Drug dealer given 11 years for selling meth, gun possession
- 'My First Amendment right'
- 'My face and my clothes were on fire'
- Complaint: Suspect found with pounds of meth, guns, $33K
- Man, woman sentenced for meth hidden in paint bottles
- 'Patience': Cannabis industry's start hampered by mandates
- Man suspected of strangling, threatening woman
Images
Videos
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
IT’S YOUR VILLAGE
- Mayor Jesse Alig
A few months ago, I walked into our summer program session and a little boy said with such an energetic smile, “Hello, mayor!” Before I could … Read more
- +2
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
The 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), to be held between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, will be … Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In