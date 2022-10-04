Tomas Afaisen DePlata, of Talo'fo'fo', died September 26 at the age of 70. Rosaries are being prayed at 5:30 p.m. from Monday-Friday (Except Thursday), 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday until October 5 at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 - 11:30 a.m. October 12 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of a Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. 

Tags

Load entries