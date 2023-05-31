Tomas “Ma"/"Tommy” Camacho Manibusan, familian “Kadi”, of Mongmong, passed away May 13 at the age of 90. Nightly rosary is being offered at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church in Mongmong. Last respects will be held June 3 from 8-11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church, Mongmong. Mass for Christian burial will be at noon followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hågatña.

