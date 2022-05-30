Tomas Carlos Leon Guerrero Perez, also known as “Baki,” “Tommy” and “Papa Sinapa,” familian Gollo, of Tamuning, died May 25 at the age of 82. Nightly rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, with Mass following, until June 2. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow at Perez Memorial Park, Yigo.
