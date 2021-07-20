Tomas Carlos Palacios Aldan, of Mangilao, died on July 13 at the age of 59. Rosary is prayed nightly at 7 p.m., at 114A Diaz Lane, Mangilao. Viewing and last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. July 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Teresita Church, Mangilao. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

