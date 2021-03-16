Tomas "Tom" Jacinto Paulino, of Inarajan, died March 13 at the age of 83. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on March 23 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Inarajan. Burial will follow at the Inarajan Cemetery.

