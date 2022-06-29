Tomas P. Cercado, of Hågat, died June 26 at the age of 85. Rosary is being prayed at 6 p.m. nightly at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1-5 p.m. July 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. July 6 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

