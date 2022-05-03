Tomas Salas Pangelinan, of Afame, Sinajana died April 6 in El Paso, Texas. Last respects will be from noon to 3 p.m. May 6 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
