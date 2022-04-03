Tomas “Tom” Taimanglo Atoigue of Mannengon, Yona died March 29 at the age of 87. Rosary is at 7 p.m. nightly at 290 Tila Lane, Yona. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. April 7 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

