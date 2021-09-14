Tomas "Tomby" Tiru Enriquez, died at the age of 85 on Sept 6. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 at San Agustin's Funeral Home in Harmon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
