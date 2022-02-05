Tomas Topasna Aguon, of Humåtak, died Jan. 4 in Tacoma, Washington, at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Humåtak. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

