Tomasa “Bacha” Mendiola Salas, of Yona, died Feb. 20 at the age of 86. Nightly rosary is said at 7 p.m. at 170 Chalan Batangga, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. March 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barridada. Mass of  Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 16 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

