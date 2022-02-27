Tomasa “Bacha” Mendiola Salas, of Yona, died Feb. 20 at the age of 86. Nightly rosary is at 7 p.m. at 170 Chalan Batangga, Dededo. Last respects will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of  Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. March 16 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

