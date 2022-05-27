Tomasa “Tammy/Bacha/Mai” Quenga Ignacio, familian Bibic, of Leyang, Barrigada, died April 27 at the age of 79. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. May 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
