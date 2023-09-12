Tommy Masing Morellano, of Dededo, formerly of Hågat, passed away Aug. 28 at the age of 54. Last respects will be held from 9:30- 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Morellano Family residence: 291A RR Cruz Subdivision, Sesa St., Hågat. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

Load entries