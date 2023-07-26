Tommy Norberto Garcia, of Tamuning, passed away July 11 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. August 12 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church, Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

