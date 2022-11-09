Tommy Toves Pereda, also known as “Tomas," familian Gabit/Bobe, of Barrigada, died Nov. 3 at the age of 46. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by private cremation.
