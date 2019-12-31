Tracey Lynne Villagomez Apuron, of Yigo, died Dec. 21 at the age of 39. Mass is being offered at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Tracey Lynne Villagomez Apuron, of Yigo, died Dec. 21 at the age of 39. Mass is being offered at 6:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In