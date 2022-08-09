Tracy Marie Santos Superales, of Yigo and formerly of Inalåhan, died August 3 at the age of 35. Mass of Intentions is being said daily at 6 p.m. and will end August 12 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30- 11 a.m. August 20 at St. Joseph Social Hall, Inalåhan. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inalåhan. Private Cremation services to follow.

