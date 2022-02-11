Trinidad "Daling"/"Trinie" Chargualaf Mendiola, of Asan, died Jan. 23 at the age of 68. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 19 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church, Asan. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
