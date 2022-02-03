Trisa Ann Cruz Reyes, of Dededo, died Jan. 6 at the age of 39. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 9 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

