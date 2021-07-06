Troy Luke Pablo, of Anigua, died on June 30 at the age of 25. Last respects will be held from 8 to 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights. Burial services will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

