Troy Reyes Meno, Familian “Anå’kko”, of Malojloj, died September 11 at the age of 51. Last respects for Troy will be held from 8 – 11:15 a.m. October 8 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Burial will follow at Inarajan Catholic Cemetery.

