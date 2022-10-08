Troy Reyes Meno, familian Anå’kko, of Malojloj, died Sept. 11 at the age of 51. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. Oct. 8 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj. Burial will follow at Inalåhan Catholic Cemetery.

