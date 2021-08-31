Tusanee Vongjalorn Beltran, of Dededo, died Aug. 24 at the age of 80. Last respects will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation service will follow.
