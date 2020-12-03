U.S. Army SSG Ambro Jeffery Reyes, also known at “Bots,” familian King-King/PakPak, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington state, formerly of Dededo, died Nov. 11 at the age of 32. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Memorial service will commence at 11:30 a.m. Interment and will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.
