Ursula Sayama Shimizu

Ursula Sayama Shimizu

Ursula Sayama Shimizu, fondly known as “Lou,” of Dededo, died on Feb. 3 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention is being offered: 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, followed by rosary, at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level) in Dededo. Mass is 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by rosary (upper level). Mass is 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday followed by rosary (upper level). Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Dededo church (upper level). Mass of  Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

Tags

Load entries