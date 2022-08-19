Valentin "Papa Val" Saludares Abiera, of Hågat, died August 8 at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m. - noon August 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona

