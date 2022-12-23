Valentino Rivera Nicdao, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 16 at the age of 70. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Dec. 28 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, followed by cremation service at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

