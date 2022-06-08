Valeriano “Val” Cruz Palma III, of Mongmong, formerly of Dededo, died May 31 at the age of 44. Rosary is being said at 12:30 p.m. via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88465879333?pwd=VlV5N3dlYVJYSlc4UmNJS1BKTGF6QT09. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 25 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

