Valerie "Val" Ann Belanger Farrell, of Ellensburg, Washington, and formerly of Chalan Pago, died recently in Ellensburg, Washington, at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 2 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church, or Our Lady of the Waters Catholic Church, in Mongmong. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

