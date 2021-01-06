Valerie Ricky Riungel, of Dededo, died Dec. 27, 2020, at the age of 57. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

