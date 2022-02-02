Valerie “Val” San Agustin, of Dededo, formerly of Talo'fo'fo', died Jan. 6 at the age of 42. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
