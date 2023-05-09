Vance Santos Guzman, familian Texas and Shintaro, from Maina, resided in Agana Heights, passed away April 3 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is being offered at 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, and at 8 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. May 17 at Our Lady of Purification Church in Maina. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Burial will follow at the Vicente A. Limtiaco Cemetery, Nimitz Hill.

