Vavala “Val” Taeu Pereda, of Barrigada, died Feb. 28 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 7:15 a.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held March 26 from 9 a.m. - noon at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. 

