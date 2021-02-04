Velma "Vel" Meno Komiyama, of Malojloj, died on Jan. 25 at the age of 57. Public viewing and last respects will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment services will follow immediately at Inarajan Cemetery.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam's weather coldest in 71 years
- Man charged with possessing child pornography
- Police respond to 'disturbance' at Tumon bar
- Are you behind on rent? Guam gets $33.6M to help renters
- $2.6M in tax refunds, $6.7M in EIP2 checks mailed
- As unemployment aid concerns rise, senators call in Labor today
- Teen arrested in Tamuning after running away with baby while holding a knife
- Testimony: Drugs, money, pornography found on victim’s phone
- New goal for tourism reopening: April 1
- Hundreds line up for food
Images
Videos
The long lines for food assistance, such as the event coordinated by the Tamuning Mayor's Office on Tuesday, are among indicators that the fin… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
In the last week, there was a bill proposed at the Guam Legislature to close a loophole that exists regarding repeat sex offenders. Bill 45-36… Read more
- Etistio Hartman
I am deeply concerned and worried about the future of the FSM island nation and its people. We currently have a Free Association relationship … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In