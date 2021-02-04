Velma "Vel" Meno Komiyama, of Malojloj, died on Jan. 25 at the age of 57. Public viewing and last respects will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. on Feb. 10 at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Interment services will follow immediately at Inarajan Cemetery.

