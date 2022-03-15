Vener Fernandez Ermita, of Machananao, died March 11 at the age of 53. Rosary is prayed at 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 1 to 5 p.m. March 18 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation will take place March 19 at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

