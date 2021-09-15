Vernamarie Taimanglo Fejeran, fondly called “Vern”, familian Kona and Undo, of Dededo, died on Sept. 2 at the age of 47. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Tiguag Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.

