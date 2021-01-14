Veronica “Vicky” Borja Camacho, of Dededo, died on Dec. 31, 2020 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday (lower level); and at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday (upper level). Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2021 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Church, upper level. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

