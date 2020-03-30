Vesta R. Limuaco, of Tamuning, died March 16 at the age of 89. Private funeral services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona. A funeral mass in celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Correspondence may be sent to the family at 198 Tumon Heights Road, Tamuning, Guam 96913.
