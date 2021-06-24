Vevencia Eserio Pajela, of Yigo, died on June 18 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. July 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

