Vicenta "Vicen" Allon Latanafrancia, of Hågat, died March 4 at the age of 72. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. April 2 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Private cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

