Vicenta “Mama Bennie” Matanane Leon Guerrero, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died October 8 at the age of 93. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. October 27 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada.
Vicenta Matanane Leon Guerrero
