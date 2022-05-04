Vicente “Manong Enting”/“Uncle Enting”/“Grandpa Vic” Abuloc Mante, of NCS, Dededo, died April 11 at the age of 91. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level) and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
