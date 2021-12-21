Vicente "Benny" Baza Baza, familian Baza, of Sinajana, died Dec. 14 at the age of 75. Nightly rosary is prayed at 7 p.m. at #175 Chalan Tumates Street in Astumbo, Dededo. Last respects will be from 7 to 10 a.m. Jan. 10, 2022 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Vicente Baza Baza
Liz San Nicolas
